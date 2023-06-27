UPDATE: CPD reports Treasure Thomas has been found safe
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: Treasure Thomas has been found safe.
Columbus police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.
16-year-old Treasure Thomas was seen leaving her east Columbus home on June 19.
She was possibly spotted a few days ago still in Columbus.
Thomas has a slender build and it’s unknown what she was wearing last.
If you know where Treasure Thomas is call Columbus police.
