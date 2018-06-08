Formal charges filed against Lamar County kidnapping suspect

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- Charges are beginning to stack up against a Lamar County man, accused of a brutal kidnapping and assault.

Marshall Lee Gray, will face first degree attempted murder, and first degree motor vehicle theft charges in Lamar county.

Lamar County Sheriff Hall Allred, says the 33-year-old lead law enforcement on a two state chase, and more charges are pending.

According to investigators, Gray allegedly kidnapped the victim in Marion County, Alabama, and put her inside a stolen car. When they encountered slow traffic, near Sulligent, the woman jumped out of the vehicle.

Sheriff Allred says Gray got out of the car, and started attacking the woman. A couple of bystanders stopped to help.

Investigators say, the suspect ended up across the state-line, in Monroe County, where he allegedly tried to break into a home.

Allred says Gray then drove back to the Sulligent area, where law enforcement tracked him down and arrested him.