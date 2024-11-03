WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: Hollimon has been located.

The West Point Police Department needs help locating a 15-year-old runaway juvenile.

She is described as a Black female, around 5’2″, 130 pounds, with brown hair, who goes by the name Zakiya Hollimon.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey leggings.

Police say she could be traveling with a Black male subject by vehicle

She was picked up near Jefferson Street.

If you have any information call 911 or Crimestoppers.

