WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: Hollimon has been located.
The West Point Police Department needs help locating a 15-year-old runaway juvenile.
She is described as a Black female, around 5’2″, 130 pounds, with brown hair, who goes by the name Zakiya Hollimon.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey leggings.
Police say she could be traveling with a Black male subject by vehicle
She was picked up near Jefferson Street.
If you have any information call 911 or Crimestoppers.