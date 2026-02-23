UPDATE: Officer remains in critical condition after weekend collision in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department has issued an update on the condition of the officer injured on duty over the weekend.
He remains in critical condition in a Jackson hospital.
The motorcycle officer was involved in a collision Saturday afternoon while assisting with a funeral procession.
The other vehicle was not a part of the procession.
The officer suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Jackson for treatment.
The Starkville Police Department is investigating the accident.