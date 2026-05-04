UPDATE: Oktibbeha Co. Deputy fired after baseball game altercation
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight after a baseball game has cost an Oktibbeha County Deputy his job.
Starkville Police arrested Darrell Holley and Jeff Akins and charged them with a misdemeanor violation of the city’s fighting ordinance.
The charges stem from an altercation after a baseball game on Sunday.
The incident was caught on video and posted to social media by someone at the game.
Darrell Holley was a Lieutenant in the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement released late this afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Shank Phelps had officially terminated Holley’s employment, citing a zero-tolerance policy for such conduct.