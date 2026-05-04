UPDATE: Oktibbeha Co. Deputy fired after baseball game altercation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight after a baseball game has cost an Oktibbeha County Deputy his job.

Starkville Police arrested Darrell Holley and Jeff Akins and charged them with a misdemeanor violation of the city’s fighting ordinance.

The charges stem from an altercation after a baseball game on Sunday.

The incident was caught on video and posted to social media by someone at the game.

Darrell Holley was a Lieutenant in the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released late this afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Shank Phelps had officially terminated Holley’s employment, citing a zero-tolerance policy for such conduct.

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