Update on driver and passenger involved in Grenada car crash

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update to a story we first brought to you this weekend.

The driver and passenger involved in a wreck with a Grenada County Sheriff’s SUV continue to be in serious condition.

A family member told WCBI that the driver of the vehicle, who is not being named at this time, broke his jaw, femur, pelvis, and ankle. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis and has currently undergone two different surgeries.

According to the same source, the passenger in the wreck is being treated at Le Bonheur.

According to the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy’s SUV was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 55.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital but has since been released.

G.C.S.O. said this is a reminder to always slow down when you see blue lights or anyone on the side of the road.

