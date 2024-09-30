Update on infant dropped off at medical center in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – What police had hoped was a baby surrender on September 27 at Baptist Golden Triangle is looking more like a rescue.

The investigation began with the Columbus Police Department Friday morning, after a newborn was dropped off at the hospital wrapped in towels.

The case is now in the hands of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department after it was discovered the baby was found in a convenience store parking lot in the county.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his investigators are trying to determine if a crime was committed in this case.

“State law says that if someone does not want a baby, they can take the baby to the hospital and drop the baby off at the hospital. No questions asked. If that’s the case, then we don’t have a crime. However, this child was found in a parking lot in a convenience store from what we’re being told. We’re trying to verify all this information, and it’s still an ongoing investigation. We want to make sure we investigate it thoroughly and make sure if there is a crime that we bring them to justice,” said Hawkins.

If you have any information on this case, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

