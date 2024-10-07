Update on the absentee ballots of Mississippi

absentee voting

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More than 20,000 Mississippians have sent in their ballot for the November General Election.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office said just over 23,000 absentee ballots have been received.

Nearly 39,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

These numbers reflect requests from the local Circuit Clerk’s office.

You can also track ballot using the My Election Day ballot tracker through the secretary’s website.

In-person absentee voting deadline is November 2.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

