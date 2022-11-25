Update on the Lane Kiffin/Auburn situation

There have been developments to the Lane Kiffin/Auburn situation.

We originally reported Monday that sources said Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin planned to step down Friday and become the next head coach of Auburn. Sources in the Ole Miss athletic department denied that report and sources close to Auburn said they had not offered the head coaching position to anyone as of the time of our original reporting.

Things have changed. Sources tell WCBI that while the plan was for an announcement to come Friday, a new Auburn head coach announcement will come at some point after Saturday’s Iron Bowl. The change was made out of respect to interim head coach Cadillac Williams.

Waiting certainly opens up the possibility that it could be someone else, but sources say the expectation is that Auburn’s next head coach will be either Lane Kiffin or Hugh Freeze. That information has been reported by other media outlets as well.

Here’s how Kiffin addressed the situation last night following the Rebels’ 24-22 Egg Bowl loss:

