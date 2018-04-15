Saltillo Police Continue To Search For More Possible Human Remains

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo Police continue investigating human remains, that were found late Saturday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. near a shopping plaza on Highway 1-45 on the southern end of town.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says the human skull is the only thing located near the site.

The search continued on Sunday, near Bishop’s BBQ Grill off of Highway 1-45.

Green says it’s too early to make any comment on any type of identification.

Those details could surface after the skull is examined more in-depth.