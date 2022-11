Update: Two children out of Columbus are reported found and safe

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Two children reported missing in Columbus Thursday were found safe.

An endangered – Missing child alert was issued for Cylis and Marlie Vaughn of Columbus Thursday night.

The alert for Cylis and Marlie has been canceled.

The Department of Child Services reported the kids were okay shortly before 2:00 AM, Friday.

