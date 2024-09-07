Updates on worker who died in industrial accident

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that 63-year-old Charles McBrayer of Guntown died as the result of severe chest trauma.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the identity of the worker who died as a result of an industrial accident in Tupelo Friday.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that 63-year-old Charles McBrayer of Guntown died as the result of severe chest trauma.

McBrayer was injured in an accident at TAG Trucking on McCullough Boulevard Friday morning.

He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center but died of his injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X