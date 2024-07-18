Upgrades begin on stretch of Highway 69 in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of road in Lowndes County is getting a much-needed facelift.

Overlay work on a portion of Highway 69 started.

Falcon Construction is doing mill and overlay work on the highway from around Sobley Pool north to Highway 182.

Crews started the repaving on the southern end of the project and will be working north.

The road in that area has been seriously worn down along much of that stretch.

That worn surface will be removed and replaced with a new layer of asphalt.

Drivers should expect delays while crews are working.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X