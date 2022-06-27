Upper 80s to start off the workweek

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A front will ease into the region and bring a brief break from the heat and humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 69 degrees. A few lingering showers are possible, but for most of us, today’s rain is over.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible, especially south of US-82. Not everyone will get rain. High near 88 degrees. Chance of rain: 20%.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs once again near 88 degrees. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out, especially south of US-82. Chance of rain: 10%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Afternoon high temperatures will find their way back into the low 90s starting Wednesday. A stray shower or storm is possible each day, however, rain coverage should remain limited.

Have a great night!