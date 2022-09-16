Upper 90s bring second taste of summer next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs in the upper 90s cap off what will be a week of rapid warming. Lows stick in the upper 60s heading into the weekend, ending up in the mid 70s near the turn of the weekend next week.

SATURDAY: Upper 80s is the norm once again as mostly clear skies prevail. Lows hit the upper 60s overnight.

SUNDAY: More temperatures in the upper 80s await us on Sunday. Some return of cloud cover will offer the opportunity for localized shading although most of us stay warm. Lows bottom out in the upper 60s once again in the overnight hour.