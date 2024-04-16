US Department of Agriculture: Reimbursement program approved

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Forestland owners who lost trees to last year’s drought could receive some financial help.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an Emergency Forest Restoration Program signup for every county in Mississippi.

There are restoration and documentation requirements to be reimbursed.

The minimum qualifying cost is $1,000 and the maximum is $500,000.

This is a cost-share program for non-industrial private forestland owners.

You must complete 75% of the restoration before any assistance can be provided.

Owners have until August 15 to sign up.

