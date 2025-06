US Marshals Service in search of North MS murder suspect

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WCBI) – The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help finding a North Mississippi murder suspect.

Detreka Thomas is wanted by the Greenwood Police Department.

He’s accused of shooting Accardo Willis in April 2024.

Thomas does have ties to the Memphis area.

A 1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X