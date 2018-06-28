US Supreme Court rejects 2 Mississippi death row appeals

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected appeals from two Mississippi death row inmates.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office says after Thursday’s decision that Richard Gerald Jordan and Timothy Nelson Evans have appeals remaining. Neither has an execution date.

Jordan , now 72, has been on death row longer than any Mississippi inmate. He was sentenced to death in 1976 for the kidnapping and killing of Edwina Marter earlier that year in Harrison County.

Jordan is among the inmates challenging Mississippi’s lethal injection procedure, with a federal trial set for Aug. 27.

Evans , now 61, was convicted in 2013 for the 2010 strangling death of his ex-girlfriend, Wenda Holling, in Hancock County. Investigators found Evans used Holling’s credit card after her death.

Mississippi’s last execution was in June 2012.

