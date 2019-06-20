USA beats Sweden 2-0, wins Group F

With the win, the U.S. wins Group F and will now face Spain in the knockout phase. Second place Sweden will face Canada, who were runners up in Group E. Both matches are Monday, June 24.

The United States women’s national team beat No. 9 ranked Sweden in their final group stage match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup , with a final score of 2-0.

USA vs. Sweden recap

Tobin Heath of the USA in action during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between Sweden and USA at Stade Oceane on Thu., June 20, 2019, in Le Havre, France. Getty

The United States wasted no time getting on the board earning a corner kick in the third minute of play. U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe sent a low bouncing ball into the box that somehow missed every Sweden defender. It found its way to Lindsey Horan who made no mistake getting into the net quickly for the first goal of the game.

After some back and forth play, each team had some good chances to add tallies. But after the first 45, the U.S. took a 1-0 lead into the break.

It took until the second half for the U.S. to get on the board again. A long ball was played into the box for Tobin Heath who danced in close to get it into the net. After review, the tally was marked as an own goal, touched in the end by Sweden’s Jonna Andersson. The goal was the 18th of the tournament for the U.S., setting a record for most goals by a single team in the group stage of the tournament.

While it wasn’t the blowout fans have come to expect, it got the job done. The USWNT ties Germany as the only two teams to win their Group seven times. Head coach Jill Ellis extends her all-time World Cup record to nine wins and one draw.