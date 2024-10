UTV accident in Oxford leaves one driver dead

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The driver of a UTV died after a crash in Oxford.

OPD said the crash happened on Highway 7, just before the Highway 30 bridge, on Tuesday evening, October 29.

The accident involved a pickup and the side-by-side UTV.

Officers say the driver died at the scene. Their name was not released.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

Oxford PD continues to investigate the crash.

