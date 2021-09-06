Vaccine mandate proposal sparks planned protest outside of city hall

Protesters plan on being outside a Starkville Board of Aldermen meeting that will discuss a vaccine mandate.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Board of Aldermen will be meeting tomorrow and discussing a possible vaccine mandate for all city employees.

Once citizens heard of the proposal, both city employees and citizens are planning to gather outside of city hall to protest the motion.

Savannah Eriksen is a Starkville native and organizer of tomorrow’s protest. She said it’s important that someone speaks for those employees who can not.

“We’re planning just to come out and show our support for the employees of the city that they have the right to choose their own medical decisions. This is not a vaccine protest. This is merely a protest about the freedom of choice for each individual,” Erikson said.

The meeting will be held at city hall tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.