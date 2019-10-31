Vaping-related illnesses in U.S. rise to 1,888

ISIS reveals new leader and tells Americans: “Don’t rejoice”
ISIS is mourning the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and has announced a successor in a new audio release
- Advertisement -
5H ago
Third powerful deadly quake this month hits southern Philippines
Temblor adds to toll on devastated region, in many cases damaging structures weakened by prior shakers
12H ago
North Korea fires two more projectiles, South says
They’re the latest in a recent series of launches; Pentagon says they appeared to be missiles and Tokyo says they landed in the sea between Japan and the Koreas
12H ago
Fire sweeps through three cars of moving train, killing scores
Officials say blaze was caused by a gas stove passengers were using to cook breakfast
13H ago
Groups sue to block health care requirement for immigrants
According to an estimate from a non-partisan group, the new requirements could deny entry to approximately 375,000 would-be immigrants each year, disproportionally affecting those with low incomes
23H ago