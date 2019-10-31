Vaping-related illnesses in U.S. rise to 1,888

ISIS reveals new leader and tells Americans: “Don’t rejoice”

ISIS is mourning the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and has announced a successor in a new audio release

5H ago

Philippines Earthquake

Third powerful deadly quake this month hits southern Philippines

Temblor adds to toll on devastated region, in many cases damaging structures weakened by prior shakers

12H ago

NKOREA-NUCLEAR-MISSILE

North Korea fires two more projectiles, South says

They’re the latest in a recent series of launches; Pentagon says they appeared to be missiles and Tokyo says they landed in the sea between Japan and the Koreas

12H ago

Video grab of a fire burning in a train carriage after a gas canister passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, near the town of Rahim Yar Khan

Fire sweeps through three cars of moving train, killing scores

Officials say blaze was caused by a gas stove passengers were using to cook breakfast

13H ago

Pittsburgh International Airport TSA Security

Groups sue to block health care requirement for immigrants

According to an estimate from a non-partisan group, the new requirements could deny entry to approximately 375,000 would-be immigrants each year, disproportionally affecting those with low incomes

23H ago

