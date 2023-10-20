Vardaman football looks to stay undefeated in GOTW

Vardaman football is on pace to have the most successful season the program has seen in at least a decade. The Rams are undefeated through seven games heading into our EndZone Game of the Week versus Smithville on Friday.

Vardaman head coach Brennan Pugh inherited a team that went winless in 2019 and, in just four seasons, he has turned the Rams into a force. Pugh said he wants his team to enjoy the ride while continuing to work hard.

“We try to impress upon the players to not let the moment pass them by,” Pugh said. “But at the same time, keep working so that you can keep having fun.”