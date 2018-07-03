Vardaman man facing charges after alleged shooting incident

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Vardaman man faces multiple charges after an alleged shooting incident involving the mother of this child.

It was Monday when Jeffrey Townsend, also known as Jeffery Tubbs, surrendered to police.

Now, the 33-year-old is being charged with Domestic Violence, Simple Assault and Disarming a Firearm within City Limits.

On Friday night, Vardaman police received a call that Townsend used a gun to flatten a tire on the car occupied by his child and the child’s mother.

Townsend is currently out on bond.

This incident remains under investigation.