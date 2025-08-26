Various charges pending for a man arrested in Lee Co.
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stolen vehicle led to a lockdown and a chase, along with an officer being assaulted in Lee County.
19-year-old Malachi Griggs, of Montgomery, Alabama, was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Sheriff Jim Johnson says the vehicle was taken from a business in the South Lee Industrial Park on Monday evening.
On August 26, at about 7 am, Shannon police stopped to help a driver on the side of the road. During that a gun was reportedly found.
Johnson says an officer was then assaulted, and Griggs ran from the scene.
Shortly afterwards, a person matching Griggs’ description was seen at Shannon Primary School. It was placed on a soft lockdown.
Then, a homeowner called 911 to report someone on their property on County Road 484.
Deputies swarmed the area. After a brief chase, Griggs was arrested near Highway 45 and Brewer Road.
Charges are pending with the Shannon PD.