Various winter storm closings/delays through the area

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The East Mississippi Community College has announced that all campuses will be closed on Monday. Essential offices will be available remotely, classes will take place virtually, and students are asked to check their Canvas and School emails.

EMCC also announced that the Golden Triangle Early College High School on EMCC-Mayhew’s campus will be closed on Monday, and Lion Hills Center and Golf Center will be closed this weekend and Monday. All locations will resume operations on Tuesday.

The Mississippi University for Women campus closed today at 10 am and will resume operations on Tuesday. Face-to-face classes have been canceled for Monday. Students should check their Canvas.

The Oxford campus of Ole Miss will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to extreme winter weather.

All university events and activities are canceled beginning at 7 pm tonight.

All locations of Itawamba Community College will be closed on Monday, January 26. Continue to monitor official ICC communications for updates.

Kent WW/Sqwincher will not have its second shift for tonight, and all shifts will be down on Monday. Work will resume on Tuesday morning.

Zion Gate M.B. Church in Columbus reports it will not have Sunday Service.

The Monroe County Justice Court will cancel court on Monday. Letters will be sent out for those who had court.

Mississippi State University’s Starkville Campus will shift to remote operations on Monday, and MSU Dining will consolidate all services to Perry Food Hall. Students asked to use caution while navigating around campus.

The Monroe County offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday (Jan 26th &27th) due to weather. This will include the Chancery, Justice, and Circuit Courts.

