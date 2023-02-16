Vehicle found could be linked to ongoing murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Family members, law enforcement officers, and other city and county leaders gathered at the Columbus Riverwalk Wednesday as a dive crew looked for evidence in an ongoing murder investigation.

It has been two years since the disappearance of James Ryan Taylor, and his family still looking for answers in what is now an ongoing murder investigation.

They’re hoping the Tombigbee River will give up some of those secrets.

James Ryan Taylor went missing on July 15, 2020.

The Lowndes County Sheriff arrested Joseph Lane Purcell, Alan Michael Farley, and Deborah Johnston in connection to Taylor’s disappearance.

Now Chaos Divers out of Illinois is searching for clues to find critical evidence, Taylor’s Remains.

“A stolen vehicle can potentially have someone in there, so when we are searching for Ryan, we are searching every vehicle, making sure we clear everything we can for this family,” Grubbs said.

Chaos Divers found a vehicle submerged 30 feet deep in the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, and now they are trying to bring it to the surface to determine if it is connected to the investigation.

“Depending on the tow truck’s abilities and if we can it get it over that ledge if we can get it over that ledge, it will probably take 30 minutes to an hour; if things start breaking, it can take all day,” Grubbs said.

Chaos Divers are still in town, and we will continue to keep you updated on their progress.

