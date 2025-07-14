Vendors unite together for business with annual Crawford Day

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Annual festivals bring local communities together.

And that’s clear at this weekend’s annual Crawford Day celebration.

July 10-12 marks the 17th annual Crawford Day celebration.

There were tons of events happening throughout the weekend in the town, like the St. Jude walk, a health fair, and a festival.

Several vendors were set up at the community park to showcase their businesses and offer services for the community.

“It’s an inspiration to encourage other people to want to invest in the community and to bring us together, Mark Rice, vendor, said. “It helps us modernize this area. This is a rural community of Lowndes County, and we want to help bring attention back to this community. Lowndes County is a beautiful place, but Crawford, Mississippi, is a much beautiful place if the people would just come together and bond with one another.”

Natives from Crawford and business owners said they are excited when it’s time for Crawford Day.

“It brings in new revenue, it brings the taxes, and gives back,” Tommy Walters, vendor, said. “Giving back to the community is one of the biggest things. it could be a park, playgrounds, and things like that. Also build roadways up and just giving back, that is what this is for.”

With the wide variety of events surrounding the annual Crawford Day, businesses can network and collaborate.

Vendors said they appreciate the unity shown throughout the weekend.

“Growing up together as brothers in the community, working together and being able to see a another young person adapt grow and advance and see the mother of all, Mrs. McCarter, continue to enthuse us to adapt on the business life,” Rice said. “We have to say that we started from the roots of someone else who encourage us. So we want be able to do the same thing to help these young guys and young ladies to be able to perform and gradually into business.”

The 17th annual Crawford Day will wrap up with live performances from local artists.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.