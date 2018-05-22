Venezualans picked up in Lowndes Co. with skimmers, illegal credit cards

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Five Venezualan nationals could face federal charges after a Lowndes County arrest over the weekend.
The case developed when a car was stopped at a MHP checkpoint late Friday night.
Troopers talking to the occupants of the car became suspicious when the driver gave varying accounts of where they were going and where they had been.
A few minutes later a second rental car with more Venezualan residents came through the same checkpoint.
They also struggled providing accurate information.
That’s when troopers called other agents and a search of the cars turned up hundreds of blank American Express cards, skimmers which could be attached to ATM’s, a receiver for capturing credit card info along with cash.
All 5 suspects are now being held in Oxford.