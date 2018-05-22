Venezualans picked up in Lowndes Co. with skimmers, illegal credit cards

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Five Venezualan nationals could face federal charges after a Lowndes County arrest over the weekend.

The case developed when a car was stopped at a MHP checkpoint late Friday night.

- Advertisement -

Troopers talking to the occupants of the car became suspicious when the driver gave varying accounts of where they were going and where they had been.

A few minutes later a second rental car with more Venezualan residents came through the same checkpoint.

They also struggled providing accurate information.

That’s when troopers called other agents and a search of the cars turned up hundreds of blank American Express cards, skimmers which could be attached to ATM’s, a receiver for capturing credit card info along with cash.

All 5 suspects are now being held in Oxford.