Voters in Vermont could make history Tuesday night in the state’s gubernatorial race. One of the candidates in the Democratic primary to face Republican Gov. Phil Scott is Christine Hallquist, who would become the first transgender gubernatorial nominee if she wins her party’s nomination.

“It will be historic for the nation,” she tells CBSN’s Elaine Quijano in an interview on “Red & Blue,” and says she is “proud to be the person to help the nation widen its moral compass.”

“Vermonters are going to elect me for what I’m going to do for Vermont,” Hallquist said. “Vermont has always been a leader in civil rights. We have some of the best transgender protection laws in the country. It’s a state that’s really welcomed me with open arms.”

Hallquist, a former electric company executive, has said that she is running for governor based on her managerial ability and with a progressive campaign that focuses on economic development for rural Vermont.

The Associated Press says she has also won support from The Victory Fund, a political action committee that backs LGBTQ candidates. They have called her a “game changer.”

