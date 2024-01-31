Vernon police search for missing teen

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – Vernon police were asking for help to find a missing teenager.

16-year-old Derick Anthony Cowen had not been seen or heard from since 11:30 Tuesday night.

At the time, he was in Vernon.

Cowen was wearing a black beanie, a white t-shirt with a blue paint spatter pattern, a blue and yellow letterman-style jacket, black sweatpants, and black boots.

If you know where Cowen is or may be, call the Vernon Police Department at (205)695-7103 or dial 911.

