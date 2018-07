LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Verona man is behind bars on felony drug charges.

Haskle Craig Justice, 43, was arrested Friday at his home at 106 Chip Drive.

Lee County Deputies along with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, served a search warrant and seized a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Justice is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Deputies say they’re still investigating the case.

Bond is set at $2,500.