Verona PD investigate afternoon shooting at a convenience store

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Verona Police are investigating an afternoon shooting at a convenience store on Saturday.

Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says an officer on-duty officer responded to a call at a Papa’s V’s on Raymond and Palmetto Road.

Later, the officer was involved in a physical altercation when the suspect tried to grab his gun. That’s when a shot was fired.

Fortunately, the officer was not hit, but he is in a Tupelo hospital being treated for other injuries.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Police Department, and Tupelo all responded to the scene.

One suspect is in custody at this time.

We’ll continue to provide updated information as it’s released.