Verona PD searching for suspect who robbed store at gunpoint

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Police in Verona are searching for a man they said robbed a liquor store at gunpoint.

You can see the suspect with his face covered and pointing a handgun.

Police said it happened November 1 at the Main Street Liquor and Wine in Verona.

The store clerk was preparing to close up for the night.

Police said he got away with cash and some items from the store and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of Northeast Mississippi, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or Verona Police