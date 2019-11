VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monday evening fatal shooting is under investigation in Lee County.

Investigators said it happened in Verona around 4:30 Monday night at the corner of 8th Street and Johnson Avenue.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim has been identified as Walter Gillespie, 50.

At this time it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

Verona police are investigating.