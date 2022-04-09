Verona police officer arrested after vehicle crash

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Verona police officer is arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI after leaving the scene of an accident in Saltillo.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney says around 7 PM Friday, a car was sideswiped while driving within the city limits.

The chief says the drivers agreed to stop at an Exxon at Highway 45 and Highway 145. One driver stopped and the other driver of the other car left the scene.

Chief McKinney says the driver whose car was hit called 9-1-1 and gave a description of the motorist who left the scene. 9-1-1 was told the motorist who drove off was wearing a Verona Police uniform.

The officer was contacted through his 9-1- 1 radio and returned to the scene where field sobriety tests were conducted.

Chief Mckinney says the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted in the sobriety tests. The Verona officer was arrested and will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident and suspicion of DUI. Chief McKinney says more charges are possible.