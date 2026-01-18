Very Cold End To The Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold temperatures will remain in place for Sunday and early next week as highs stay in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Make sure to bundle up!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies early tonight will decrease down to mostly clear conditions just prior to sunrise on Sunday. The main story is the cold as temperatures will drop into the low 20s, Brrr! Make sure to bundle up and drip your faucets tonight to prepare for this freeze!

SUNDAY: Sunny conditions will take place for our Sunday, but it will more than likely be the coldest day of this week. Highs will only reach the low 40s during the afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We stay in a dry but very cold pattern next week. Highs will remain in the 40s for both Monday and Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 20s as well. Our next chance of rain looks to take place on Wednesday.