Very cold nights continue, days get slightly milder

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The days will slowly trend milder into the weekend, but the mornings will stay quite cold!

WEDNESDAY: After a frigid start, full sun will help temperatures climb above freezing after lunch into the middle 30s area-wide. This will be brief, and we expect the mercury to drop below 32 degrees by 5 PM yet again.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: With just a few passing clouds, lows will drop into the teens…ranging from 13 to 19 degrees.

THU/FRI: Ahead of a weak front Thursday, temperatures may spike into the middle 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will once again drop to near 20 degrees by Friday morning. With passing cloud coverage, highs will only reach the low 40s and possibly upper 30s Friday afternoon. There might be a few flurries fly Thursday night into Friday AM, but barely any moisture will preclude any issues.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks like the best day of late! Expect a good deal of sun with a high near 50 degrees. Rain returns Sunday and could linger into early next week.