COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a warm end to the week, Sunday is going to be VERY COLD.

SUNDAY: Thanks to a strong cold front, high temperatures will only be in the upper-30’s. We’ll have strong winds throughout the day, which will keep our feels like temperatures below freezing for most of the day. A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for our entire viewing area from Sunday evening until Monday morning at 9 am. Be sure to bundle up if you are headed outside! We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

MONDAY: A very chilly start, but we will slowly warm into the mid-40’s during the afternoon. It’ll still be very cold, so make sure to continue taking your cold weather precautions. No rain is expected on Monday.

TUESDAY: A warming trend will take place through the week, with highs on Tuesday in the mid-50’s. Again, we’ll be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds.