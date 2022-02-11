Very warm Friday ahead of colder weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be on quite the roller coaster in the next few days.

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm, and breezy weather is in store ahead of our next front. Afternoon highs will easily reach the 70s, potentially reaching the middle 70s in some spots. Like yesterday, the combination of dry air, a dry ground, along with a breeze could start grass fires. Outdoor burning is discouraged across the area today.

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase along and behind an advancing cold front. Temperatures should reach around 50 degrees for the Golden Triangle before lunch, but a colder afternoon is in store as temperatures fall into the 40s and even 30s. While moisture remains limited, a few sprinkles or flurries are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s!

SUNDAY: The sky becomes mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Another dry front should slip through in the afternoon with limited to no cloud cover.

NEXT WEEK: Valentine’s Day starts cold in the 20s, but sunshine warms the afternoon back into the 50s. Temperatures quickly rebound to near 70 degrees by mid-week ahead of the next system. Thursday brings the next rain chance, and with a very dynamic system being progged by most models, thunderstorms appear likely with a possible severe threat. We’ll fine tune the forecast through the weekend, so stay tuned for updates on Thursday’s system!