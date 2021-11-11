Veterans Day rain, colder for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain chances increase for Veterans Day, then the weather turns much colder for the weekend.

VETERANS DAY: Showers will develop into the region later this morning and could linger through early afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy, and a few rumbles are possible; however, no severe weather is expected.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will start out near 40 degrees but rebound nicely into the upper 60s later in the day with sunshine. One final disturbance could bring clouds in the late afternoon or evening, but no rain will result.

SATURDAY: Despite full sun, highs will struggle into the mid 50s with a northwest breeze. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, bottoming out near freezing Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will recover into the lower 60s after a possible morning freeze with plenty of sun.

NEXT WEEK: A gradual warming trend is expected through mid-week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday but near 70 degrees by Wednesday!