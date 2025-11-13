Veterans Resource Fair helps those who have served

Fair features help with government documents, medical services and employment opportunities

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Edward Thompson may be retired from the US Army, but he is still serving, through his work with the VFW and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

“This is one of those things, service doesn’t end when your service ends,” Thompson said.

Thompson was at the CVMA booth at the Veterans Resource Fair, letting fellow veterans know about the non-profit, made up of vets who like to ride bikes and help others.

“Every dollar we take in benefits veterans locally, we are kind of where the rubber meets the road. Some larger organizations, our money comes in and goes directly back out,” Thompson said.

Ashleigh Pharr is the Lee County Veterans Service Officer and organized the resource fair. Pharr says the fair is a way to thank those who have served.

“I have been so surprised, appreciative, and grateful. This started out as a need; veterans in the community don’t know what is out there, what they are eligible for, we thought, why not do something special for veterans, in honor of Veterans Day?” Pharr said.

Whether it is looking for that one government form, finding out about VA-backed mortgages, or just looking for career opportunities, it can all be daunting. That’s why it was important to get everyone under one roof.

“It is a large event, covering many life needs for veterans and those trying to re-assimilate back into a civilian-based life,” said John Crowley, a Vice President with Cadence Bank.

Helen Ma came to the resource fair with her husband, Albert, A Vietnam War veteran.

“They got all kinds of information, hospital, if you need emergency, a hotline to call, older people like us need all the help they can get, first time I’ve been able to come, I hope they keep doing this,” Ma said.

Organizers plan to make the veterans resource fair an annual event.

Cadence Bank and 7 Days for the Troops helped sponsor the event.