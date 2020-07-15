Veterinarian Gives Advice To Prevent Pets From Heat Stroke

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — It is that week in Mississippi.

The one where the temperature continues to climb. Meteorologists are warning about the dangers of being outside.

And if we feel the heat — just imagine how hot it is for pets.

Our pets count on us to take care of them. With temperatures like this, Dr. Reggie Little, a Veterinarian at Animal Medical Center said its important to know the signs and symptoms for a heat stroke.

“Heat strokes happen very quickly and when they do, problems come very quickly too,” said Little. “So you need to be able to recognize it, if you think they are struggling just from exercise in general or you come back and you’ve left them in a car, make sure you get them to the veterinarian quickly because bad things happen quickly and we have to take them in and really get them cooled off.”

Dr. Little said there are many symptoms of heat exhaustion and pet owners need to watch for these signs.

“Panting and if you see them really labor breathing and you look at your dog’s normal tongue color you want a pink tongue,” said Little. “If that thing is purple, dark red, if they are panting and salivating, anything else can happen.”

Little said one of the best things you can do is to just keep your dog inside

“The air conditioning is the best place to be, said Little. “If you can’t keep them inside, provide everything you possibly can for help. Shade and natural shade is the best if you can in trees and make sure that you provide coverings and awnings and watch out for concrete if that dog kennel in on concrete it heats up so fast. So make sure you try and provide anything you can to cool down.”

“Freshwater, clean water, changing it out regularly. Kiddie pools are great ideas, get yourself a kiddie pool and fill it up with water and let them play in it.”

When it comes to your dog’s health, make sure you are.

“Using common sense, said Little. “If you’re hot, they’re hot. get them inside and don’t let them get in the car, that’s just not a good thing.”

If you do want to take your dog on a walk or run, the best times to go are early in the morning or later in the afternoon.