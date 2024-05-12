Vice Mayor Mickens issues state of emergency for city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A state of emergency is issued for the city of Columbus.

Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens made the declaration Friday in the wake of the severe storm that passed through Thursday.

Storm victims can put debris on the curb, even if it exceeds the normal size of limbs and debris allowed by city code.

Mickens says Public Works will pick up the debris.

This is a reminder that the debris should be vegetation only, meaning trees and limbs.

Mickens is acting mayor while Mayor Keith Gaskin is out of town.

