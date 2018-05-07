Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs rules out run for statewide office

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi mayor who recently left the Democratic Party is now saying that he will not run for statewide office.

George Flaggs of Vicksburg said in March that his switch from Democrat to independent was a possible step toward running for lieutenant governor in 2019.

Flaggs says Monday that after prayer and meditation, he doesn’t feel the pull to run a statewide campaign.

Republican Tate Reeves can’t seek a third term as lieutenant governor next year. Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford announced last week that he will run. Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is also considering the race.

African-Americans are a significant part of Mississippi’s Democratic voting base. An independent black candidate, such as Flaggs, could pull votes from the Democratic nominee in the general election.

