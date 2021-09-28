Vicksburg mayor loses staffer to Reeves administration

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A staffer in the mayor’s office in the City of Vicksburg has resigned to take a post with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeve’s administration. The Vicksburg Post reports Sam Andrews announced his resignation Sunday as chief of staff and executive assistant to Mayor George Flaggs Jr. Andrews’ new post is special assistant and advisor to Reeve’s Chief of Staff Parker Briden. Flaggs said he is looking for a new chief of staff, and should “have something by the end of the week.”