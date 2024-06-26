Victim identified in crash involving sheriff’s deputy vehicle, tractor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the person who died in a crash involving a sheriff’s deputy vehicle and a tractor.

Coroner Allan Pratt told WCBI that the driver of the tractor, 66-year-old Arthur Cleveland, died in the crash.

It happened last night at the intersection of Highway 82 and Hatchcock Road in Winona.

The sheriff’s department, Winona police, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X