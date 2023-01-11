Victim identified in deadly crash Tuesday on Casey Lane

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Lowndes County crash was identified.

40-year-old Summer Michelle Yearby died at the scene of the accident on Casey Lane on Tuesday morning.

Coroner Greg Merchant said Yearby was the passenger inside the Honda Accord that hit a tree.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI that the driver told deputies he lost control and went off the road. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

