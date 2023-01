Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene.

The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Barnett’s vehicle left the road and went into a creek.

The crash remains under investigation.

