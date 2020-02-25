Victim identified in fatal Lee County shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim in a fatal shooting in the Skyline Community has been identified.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Tarrance Shumpert, 23, of Tupelo, died Monday afternoon at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Shumpert’s body was sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said the shooting took place at a tire store on Highway 78, just after 3:00 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one victim in the store, and the second about 150 yards away where he had fled while continuing to shoot at his attacker.

Shumpert and the second victim were taken to the hospital.

A third person was in custody and questioned in the case.

Johnson said this was an isolated incident, involving the three individuals.